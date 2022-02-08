e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 10:56 AM IST

'Will miss you Bheem': Netizens condole demise of actor Praveen Kumar Sobti

Actor Praveen Kumar Sobti, who garnered fame as Bheem in BR Chopra's mythological epic 'Mahabharat', passed away on Monday.
FPJ Web Desk
Actor Praveen Kumar Sobti, who garnered fame as Bheem in BR Chopra's mythological epic 'Mahabharat', is no more. He died following a cardiac arrest late Monday evening. He was 74.

The actor breathed his last at his Ashok Vihar residence in New Delhi.

As soon as the news of his demise broke out, scores of his fans took to Twitter to pay their tributes to the veteran actor.

Take a look:

Praveen is survived by wife, daughter, two younger brothers and a sister.

Praveen, who hailed from Punjab was a sportsman who forayed into acting, given his mammoth physique. He was also a former BSF jawaan.

He was a hammer and discus throw athlete, a four-time Asian Games medallist, and also represented India during the 1968 Mexico Olympic Games and 1972 Munich Olympic Games

Over the years, he has played smaller roles of bodyguard, goon and henchman in Bollywood films.

In 2013, he also contested the Delhi Legislative elections on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket, but lost. Later, in 2014 he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

His most memorable role was in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Shahenshah' as Mukhtaar Singh.

With PTI Inputs

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 10:56 AM IST
