'Will miss you Bheem': Netizens condole demise of actor Praveen Kumar Sobti

Actor Praveen Kumar Sobti, who garnered fame as Bheem in BR Chopra's mythological epic 'Mahabharat', is no more. He died following a cardiac arrest late Monday evening. He was 74.

The actor breathed his last at his Ashok Vihar residence in New Delhi.

As soon as the news of his demise broke out, scores of his fans took to Twitter to pay their tributes to the veteran actor.

Praveen Kumar the original Bheem of our times passes away .Apart from being an actor he was also an Asian Games medallist.He represented India in 1968 and 1972 Olympics. He was an Arjuna awardee too. He worked for BSF as well. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DbQiJCZFT9 — Nationalist 🇮🇳 (@nationalist4evr) February 8, 2022

Praveen Kumar Sobti, known for being Bheem of Mahabharat is no more😢Om Shanti🙏 pic.twitter.com/ElmxHdXhAf — Boiled Anda 🥚🇮🇳 (@AmitLeliSlayer) February 8, 2022

Saddened to hear about the demise of Praveen Kumar Ji. He played one of the most popular characters Bheem, we all remember in #Mahabharat



ॐ शांति🙏 pic.twitter.com/C1CDqnnhKd — ᥬ🏇᭄विशु🌟 ठाकुर ᥬ👷᭄ᥬ🌞᭄ᥬ🦁᭄ (@Vishu9078_) February 8, 2022

Praveen Kumar Sobti,famous for his portrayal of 'Bheem' in the show 'Mahabharat' passes away



Before becoming an actor,Sobti was India's star in Discus & Hammer throw in 1960s & 70s



The Arjun awardee won 4 Asian games medals(2 golds) & one CWG medal. 2 time Olympian!



🙏 pic.twitter.com/XF77QyRmRd — Prithvi (@Eighty7_Fifty8) February 8, 2022

Bheem we will miss you. Om Shanti🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/e8kY4A8O9P — Monisha Chakraborty Yadav 🇮🇳 (@monisha_yadav) February 8, 2022

He might pass away

But his portrayal of Bheem will remain immortal

Om Shanti Praveen Kumar Sobti pic.twitter.com/vPuIgrfvay — Debankan Mukherjee (@DebankanMukher1) February 8, 2022

Praveen Kumar Sobti No more - Champion of Asian Games, but well known also for his performance of #BHEEM in our #Mahabharat.

RIP Sir.

We will not Forget you.

🙏 pic.twitter.com/ENyEWok2NZ — Sandip Kumar (@Sandeep_0700) February 8, 2022

Praveen Kumar (Bheem) no more

May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/DLp3n4PwKS — YSmusic (@yatsmusical) February 8, 2022

Bheem ji of #Mahabharat aka #PraveenKumarSobti passes away..#OmShanti

The Character never dies... You'll always remain in our hearts majhle bhaiya. pic.twitter.com/2jEn2usELM — Abhay Yadav (@abhayjourno) February 8, 2022

Praveen is survived by wife, daughter, two younger brothers and a sister.

Praveen, who hailed from Punjab was a sportsman who forayed into acting, given his mammoth physique. He was also a former BSF jawaan.

He was a hammer and discus throw athlete, a four-time Asian Games medallist, and also represented India during the 1968 Mexico Olympic Games and 1972 Munich Olympic Games

Over the years, he has played smaller roles of bodyguard, goon and henchman in Bollywood films.

In 2013, he also contested the Delhi Legislative elections on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket, but lost. Later, in 2014 he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

His most memorable role was in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Shahenshah' as Mukhtaar Singh.

With PTI Inputs

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 10:56 AM IST