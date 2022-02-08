'Mahabharat' actor Praveen Kumar Sobti, who essayed the role of 'Bheem', dies at 74

Actor Praveen Kumar Sobti, who garnered fame as Bheem in BR Chopra's mythological epic 'Mahabharat', is no more. He died following a cardiac arrest late Monday evening. He was 74.

The actor breathed his last at his Ashok Vihar residence in New Delhi.

"He had a chronic chest infection problem. At night, when he started feeling uneasy, we called the doctor at home. He passed away between 10-10.30 PM following a cardiac arrest," a relative of Praveen told PTI.

He is survived by wife, daughter, two younger brothers and a sister.

Praveen, who hailed from Punjab was a sportsman who forayed into acting, given his mammoth physique. He was also a former BSF jawaan.

He was a hammer and discus throw athlete, a four-time Asian Games medallist, and also represented India during the 1968 Mexico Olympic Games and 1972 Munich Olympic Games

Over the years, he has played smaller roles of bodyguard, goon and henchman in Bollywood films.

In 2013, he also contested the Delhi Legislative elections on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket, but lost. Later, in 2014 he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

His most memorable role was in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Shahenshah' as Mukhtaar Singh.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 10:00 AM IST