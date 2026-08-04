Will CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Face Jail Time Next Year? Astrologer's Prediction Video Goes Viral - WATCH

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has remained in the public eye since launching a satirical campaign over the NEET paper leak controversy. What initially began as a social media movement quickly evolved into a large-scale public protest, eventually culminating in demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

At the time he initiated the campaign, Dipke was living in Boston and searching for employment. According to his earlier statements, he never imagined that the online movement would gain nationwide traction. As support continued to grow, he decided to return to India and lead the protests in person.

Before boarding his flight, Dipke had said, “I will most likely be arrested at the airport," while maintaining that his protest was protected under the constitutional rights to free speech and peaceful assembly.

The protests later became one of the most talked-about public movements linked to the NEET controversy, placing Dipke at the center of political and public discussions.

Viral numerology prediction sparks debate online

Months after the protests, a video featuring an astrologer discussing Abhijeet Dipke's future has gone viral on Instagram. Shared by the account @sanddeepbajajnumero, the clip has generated widespread reactions across social media platforms.

When asked about Dipke's future, the astrologer delivered a pessimistic prediction, saying, “Worst future hai, kyunki ap dekho… pehele bhi bata chuka hoon. Jnka bhi driver conductor 2 4 8 hai aise log jo hote hai… life main bulbule k Tarah ate hai… upar jate hai… aur burst ho jate hai." (The future is worse because, as I've said before, people whose driver-conductor numbers are 2, 4, or 8 rise in life like bubbles before eventually bursting.)

The statement quickly became a talking point, with supporters and critics of Dipke sharing contrasting opinions online.

Prediction includes possibility of jail next year

The astrologer went a step further by claiming that the coming year could be especially difficult for the CJP founder.

He said, “Agla saal inke liye, bohot zyada tension bhara ho sakta hai, even kahin na kahin pe unko jail bhi ho sakta hai next year. Kyunki unka personal year jo hai, 4 a jayega... aur 2 ka bhi dushman 4 hai, 8 ka bhi dushman 4 hai. Unko bara savdhani se agla saal nikaalna chahiye. Yeh saal inka personal year 3 hai toh sayad inko lag rhe jackpot lag gya. But, February 6 k baad, dekhna inka saath bohut saari tensions khadi ho jayegi sar pe aake." (Next year could bring significant stress, and he may even face imprisonment. According to numerology, his personal year will become 4, which is considered incompatible with both 2 and 8. He should be extremely cautious. This year is a personal year 3, which may feel like a lucky phase, but after February 6, many challenges could emerge.)

The astrologer also advised Dipke to alter the spelling of his name if he wished to improve his numerological prospects.