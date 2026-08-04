Viral Indian Singer Darshan Magdum Set To Join 'Boy Throb' Band In US, Secures Visa Ahead Of Tour - VIDEO

American boy band Boy Throb is finally set to perform as a complete group after its Indian member, Darshan Magdum, received his long-awaited US visa. The approval brings an end to months of uncertainty and means Magdum can now travel to the United States to reunite with his bandmates ahead of their upcoming tour schedule.

The milestone marks a major moment for both the singer and the group, which had continued performing while eagerly waiting for Magdum to clear the immigration process.

Emotional FaceTime call captures the big moment

To share the exciting news with fans, Boy Throb posted a heartfelt video on Instagram showing the moment Magdum informed his fellow members that his visa had finally been approved.

During the FaceTime call, Magdum casually spoke with the group before revealing the news. For a brief moment, the members appeared stunned before breaking into cheers.

"Oh my God, are you serious?" one member exclaimed as the group celebrated together.

Click here to watch the video

The emotional conversation continued with the band repeatedly saying, "We did it, guys," reflecting the relief and excitement they had been feeling throughout the lengthy visa process.

Band found a creative way to include Magdum

Although Magdum was unable to travel to the US while waiting for his visa, Boy Throb made sure he remained part of the group's journey. In photos shared on social media, the other members posed with a life-sized cardboard cutout of Magdum during promotional shoots and appearances.

The gesture quickly became a fan favorite, symbolizing the group's close bond despite being separated by international travel restrictions.

Now that his visa has been approved, the cardboard version can finally be replaced with the real Magdum as he prepares to join the band in person.

Watch how this boy band began. Click here

Fans celebrate the long-awaited reunion

The announcement quickly gained traction online, with fans flooding the comments section to celebrate the news.

Many admitted they were unexpectedly emotional over the visa approval.

One fan wrote they could not believe they were this happy for someone getting a US visa.

Another commented that they were "literally tearing up" after hearing the announcement, while a third joked that it took a huge collective effort to finally get "this one guy" his visa.

The overwhelming response highlighted how closely followers had been invested in Magdum's journey and the band's efforts to stay united.