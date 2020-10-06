Why is #WelcomeBackDeepakSharma trending on Twitter?

Many Twitter users were surprised and puzzled to see #WelcomeBackDeepakSharma trend on Twitter on Tuesday.

As several Twitterati posted tweets supporting Deepak Sharma, several others were asking who is he.

In addition to this hashtag, few other hashtags like #ReleaseDeepakSharma, #IsupportDeepakSharma were also observed on Twitter.

For those who are unaware, Deepak Sharma is the same man who was accused of throwing ink on AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

The police later arrested him on Monday.

The accused was reportedly shouting slogans like "PFI ke dalalon wapas jao" when he attacked Sanjay Singh.