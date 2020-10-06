Hathras Case: 4 men linked to PFI detained in Mathura

The Uttar Pradesh Police detained four men, allegedly linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI), in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Monday night.

According to NDTV, the men were headed to Hathras from Delhi in a car when they were stopped and detained. The four were detained at Mathura's Math toll plaza where the police were checking vehicles after receiving a tip off that some suspicious people were on their way to Hathras from Delhi.

The four were in a car and identified themselves as Atiq-ur Rehman of Muzaffarnagar, Siddique of Malappuram, Masood Ahmed of Bahraich and Alam of Rampur. Police officials told NDTV that their mobile phones, laptop and some literature, which could have an impact on peace and order, were seized.