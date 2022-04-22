e-Paper Get App
Why is 'Boycott Malabar Gold' trending on Twitter?

A majority of people expressed frustration after watching the ad and called it an attempt to disregard Hindu tradition and festivals

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 07:39 PM IST

(Image source: Multivu)
Another day, another call for a boycott! This time it’s for Malabar Gold. The jewellery brand is currently facing wrath of netizens for an advertisement. The ad features Kareena Kapoor Khan and it’s for Akshaya Tritiya, a festival considered auspicious for purchasing gold among Hindus. In the advertisement, Kareena is seen wearing a pink lehenga, paired with an elaborate diamond neckpiece, earrings, and a maang tika.

So, what was the issue?

While Kareena looked stunning in Indian attire, the only thing that was missing was a bindi on her forehead that created a buzz on social media. A majority of people expressed frustration after watching the ad and called it an "attempt to disregard Hindu tradition and festivals". Many said that wearing a bindi is an important element of traditional Indian attire for a woman.

Netizens flooded Twitter and started trending 'Boycott Malabar Gold' and 'No Bindi No Business'.

Here's what they have shared:

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 07:39 PM IST