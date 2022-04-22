Why is 'Boycott Malabar Gold' trending on Twitter?

Another day, another call for a boycott! This time it’s for Malabar Gold. The jewellery brand is currently facing wrath of netizens for an advertisement. The ad features Kareena Kapoor Khan and it’s for Akshaya Tritiya, a festival considered auspicious for purchasing gold among Hindus. In the advertisement, Kareena is seen wearing a pink lehenga, paired with an elaborate diamond neckpiece, earrings, and a maang tika.

So, what was the issue?

While Kareena looked stunning in Indian attire, the only thing that was missing was a bindi on her forehead that created a buzz on social media. A majority of people expressed frustration after watching the ad and called it an "attempt to disregard Hindu tradition and festivals". Many said that wearing a bindi is an important element of traditional Indian attire for a woman.

Netizens flooded Twitter and started trending 'Boycott Malabar Gold' and 'No Bindi No Business'.

Here's what they have shared:

Boycott malabar, inhe nhi pata hinduo ka festival hai, aur add muslim se kara rahe hai. #Boycott_MalabarGold — Ajay Gurjjar (@kumarajay227) April 22, 2022

#MalabarGold has to really re-think about their marketing strategies. These regular controversy/mistakes in advertisement is actually ruining their brand value — PARTH (@Parth_Yadvanshi) April 22, 2022

U respect 1 who respects U, go 2 a place where U R respected, respect othr religions if ppl of othr religions respect ur religion.



So avoid #MalabarGold 4 they don't respect #Hindus & #Hindu culture.#Boycott_MalabarGold#BoycottMalabarGold#No_Bindi_No_Business#SayNoToHalal — Suraksha Society (@SurakshaWelfare) April 22, 2022

Don't we have Hindu actress who will have Kumkum or Bindi on forehead in an advertise?

Why do @Malabartweets required to hire a non Hindu actress for Hindu festival?#No_Bindi_No_Business#Boycott_MalabarGold https://t.co/JUGqA0sm3X — अविनाश देसले #CensorWebSeries (@av_adh) April 22, 2022

Kareena Kapoor Khan without a bindi in Malabar Gold Ad on eve of Akshaya Tritiya!



M P Ahammed should kindly clarify to whom the ad targeted to ?#Boycott_MalabarGold#No_Bindi_No_Business — Tejpal Singh 🇮🇳💐🇷🇺 (@SinghChauhan86) April 22, 2022

#Boycott_MalabarGold

Hindu festivals ke liye kisi Hindu actress ko choose ker lete.

Kareena Khan he kyu?

Islam religion me Bindi nahi hoti.



Kiyara,Kriti,many more young and beautiful tellenful girls he Bollywood me. — Dr. Kalpana Kohli (@KalpanaKohli29) April 22, 2022

No bindi no business #Boycott_MalabarGold — ashwini natekar#ops #jai Rajsthan (@97035074096f429) April 22, 2022

Malabar Gold owner is always against Indian Hindu Culture.

Being Muslims they do this kind of activity

This should be banned or people should stop buying from malabar — Piyush Dobariya (@chelseakailash) April 22, 2022

We don't wan't to loose our culture. Why no bindi for Hindu festivals⁉️

So, #NoBindiNoBusiness

and #Boycott_MalabarGold — mahesh (@mahesh56970080) April 22, 2022

#AkshayTritiya a Hindu's Utsav to purchase Gold but in this advertisement they show a lady without #Bindi .This is not bearable so time to say #Boycott_MalabarGold — Youth for new India (@advKrishnaag) April 22, 2022

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 07:39 PM IST