Why is #BaghelKillingHindus trending on Twitter?

At least four people were killed and over 15 others seriously injured as a speeding car ran over a group of people proceeding to immerse a Durga idol in the Pathalgaon area of Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district on Friday.

"Four people have died and more than 15 are critically injured. Of them, around 8-9 have received serious injuries. The number of fatalities may increase," said a police officer present at the spot.

Watch Video:

Witnesses claimed that the driver deliberately targetted the gathering, reported news agency IANS.

Reportedly, there were two people in the car - Radheshyam Vishwakarma, 21, and Shishupal Shahu, both from Madhya Pradesh. Both have been arrested. A huge quantity of ganja was also found in the vehicle.

Taking to Twitter, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the Jashpur incident is very sad and heartbreaking. "The culprits were immediately arrested. Prima facie action has also been taken against the police who appeared guilty. An inquiry has been ordered. No one will be spared. Justice will be done to all. May God rest the soul of the departed," he said.

Meanwhile, many on Twitter slammed the Congress chief minister over the incident.

"Second instance of communal profiling and assault on Hindus in Jashpur, Chattisgarh where speeding vehicle runs over a Hindu religious procession, without any provocation. CM @bhupeshbaghel is busy with 'Gandhis' in UP. #BaghelKillingHindus," tweeted BJP Mumbai spokesperson Suresh Nakhua.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya wrote: "The Chattisgarh administration and CM Bhupesh Baghel have much to answer on the horrific tragedy that has played out in Jaspur. How come there was no police barricading during Durga idol immersion procession? How was a speeding car allowed to get this close to the Hindu devotees?"

Check out a few Twitter reactions below:

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 10:08 PM IST