'Why is a guy wearing dress, heels': Designer Sabyasachi trolled for gender fluid collection

The alluring campaign featuring androgynous clothing -- which in the past has been promoted by several international brands - apparently didn't go down well with several Instagram users.

Throwing the concept of genderfluid dressing out of the window, a user wrote, "Why is the guy wearing heels?"

Another commented, "We expect better things from Sabya."

Soon, the comments section of the post filled up with transphobic remarks.

Meanwhile, a few netizens seemed rather pleased and lauded the designer for taking a step in the right direction.

A user wrote, "Wow. Just incredible.. I am so proud to see this India's leading Designer is finally adapting an incredible change. I love the way you have styled and everything from head to toe is sheer elegance. I feel so proud to see this ultimate experiment. Gender fluid fashion is something not everyone can understand and it will take years for people to understand what actually this is. But apart from everything loads of love to @sabyasachiofficial for such meritorious work. I am eager to see more of such creation. Keep inspiring. Keep thriving."

"What a breath of fresh air! Thanks @sabyasachiofficial for introducing gender fluidity in your collection, or at least in the photo shoot," wrote another.

A user commented, "This picture is strong and creative. It is weird how people are offended at a guy wearing heels and dress. This is 2021, be progressive and adapt to changes. Kudos to @sabyasachiofficial for breaking the norms!"

"Clothes should not have a gender. Would also welcome more size inclusive models, please," requested another.