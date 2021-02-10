'Instead buy lehenga worth lakhs': Pak fashion designer Ali Xeeshan trolled for latest collection against dowry

Pakistani fashion designer Ali Xeeshan recently launched his latest bridal collection - Numaish, which urges people to 'say no to the age-old tradition of dowry.'
As per a report by Daily Pakistan, the collection 'highlights the bitter reality of the bizarre matrimonial tradition - dowry, in the most artistic way possible'.
UN Women Pakistan took to their official Twitter handle to appreciate the initiative and tweeted: "UN Women Pakistan supports NUMAISH - a pledge against dowry by @ALIXEESHAN. Share this powerful message and join us to #StopDowryMongering #NumaishNaLagao #JahezkhoriBandKaro."
In the pictures from the campaign, a young bride, clad in a traditional bridal ensemble, is seen pulling a cart with the groom and goods on it.
Check it out here:
The campaign, however, hasn't gone down well with a section of Twitter. While some have been lauding Ali Xeeshan for his powerful initiative against dowry, others have trolled the designer for the price range of his lehengas.
A user wrote, "The recent campaign by Xeeshan Ali against dowry is impactful. So I looked up the designer Ali Xeeshan. Google took me to his bridal collection. One would have to sell their kidney to buy his designed dresses."
Another tweeted, "So Ali Xeeshan's campaign condemns jahez culture and promotes investing millions in your bridal dress. A classic case of a designer trying to become woke and turning into a joke."
"So Ali Xeeshan is basically telling you to invest the money you intended for your dowry into one of his dresses. So it's a win win, for Ali Xeeshan that is," read a tweet.
Check out the reactions here: