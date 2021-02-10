'Instead buy lehenga worth lakhs': Pak fashion designer Ali Xeeshan trolled for latest collection against dowry

Pakistani fashion designer Ali Xeeshan recently launched his latest bridal collection - Numaish, which urges people to 'say no to the age-old tradition of dowry.'

As per a report by Daily Pakistan, the collection 'highlights the bitter reality of the bizarre matrimonial tradition - dowry, in the most artistic way possible'.

UN Women Pakistan took to their official Twitter handle to appreciate the initiative and tweeted: "UN Women Pakistan supports NUMAISH - a pledge against dowry by @ALIXEESHAN. Share this powerful message and join us to #StopDowryMongering #NumaishNaLagao #JahezkhoriBandKaro."

In the pictures from the campaign, a young bride, clad in a traditional bridal ensemble, is seen pulling a cart with the groom and goods on it.

Check it out here: