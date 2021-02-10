Kim Kardashian claps back at trolls who didn't believe her daughter North made THIS painting

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian who isn’t new to trolling, hit back when a recent incident involved her 7-year-old daughter North West.
It all began when Kim shared an artwork done by North and captioned it as, “My little artist North.”
"However, netizens came for the 40-year-old mother of four and criticised the painting as “unbelievable.”
Some even compared it with the style of iconic artists Bob Ross and Van Gogh.
Kim certainly wasn’t having it when it came to her children.
She took to Instagram and posted a long statement addressing the backlash.
She wrote, “DON'T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!! My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone.”
“I'm seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this! How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!! Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!! NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERDIOTDDDDDABCDEFGZFDT!!!!!” she added.
The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star recently headlined for ending her six-year-long marriage with Rapper Kanye West.
The two have reportedly stopped going for marriage counselling. The two had been trying to mend their relationship over the last few months.
Reports suggest that communication between Kim and Kanye had completely stopped and to avoid their children from getting affected, Kanye decided to move out.
The couple has four children together -- daughters North (seven-years-old), Chicago (three) and sons Saint (five) and Psalm (one).
Meanwhile, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" will conclude in early 2021. The show focused on the lives of the Kardashians and was one of the most-watched shows on television. The show ran for 20 seasons.