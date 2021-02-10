Kim Kardashian claps back at trolls who didn't believe her daughter North made THIS painting

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian who isn’t new to trolling, hit back when a recent incident involved her 7-year-old daughter North West.

It all began when Kim shared an artwork done by North and captioned it as, “My little artist North.”

"However, netizens came for the 40-year-old mother of four and criticised the painting as “unbelievable.”

Some even compared it with the style of iconic artists Bob Ross and Van Gogh.

Kim certainly wasn’t having it when it came to her children.