'Who's The Child Passenger?': Mother Raises Alarm After Meta AI Links Her Children’s Social Media Data - VIDEO

Mother Raises Alarm After Meta AI Links Her Children’s Social Media Data |

A routine Facebook post has turned into a privacy concern for US-based content creator and mother Kalie Robbins, who claims Meta AI was able to surface seemingly unrelated information about her children and connect details shared across her family’s social media accounts.

Robbins said the experience made her realise how years of photographs, personal posts and family updates could potentially create a much more detailed digital profile than users may expect.

‘Who’s the child passenger?’

The incident reportedly began when Robbins uploaded a video of herself singing with her daughter inside a car. According to her, Meta AI displayed a suggested question below the post: “Who’s the child passenger?”

The prompt immediately caught her attention, particularly because it referred to a minor.

“I clicked it and this is where I started getting really uncomfortable,” Robbins said.

She claimed the AI then displayed information associated with her children, including their names, birth information, photographs and videos. Among the material she noticed was an old newborn photograph that had been posted years earlier by her mother.

Robbins also said she came across another photograph that she believed she had deleted from her own Facebook account long ago.

AI Appeared to connect old and new information

Her concerns deepened when another suggested prompt reportedly asked, “Where does Kalie Robbins live?”

Robbins said interacting with the prompt appeared to bring together information from older posts about where she had previously lived with newer details. She questioned how the system could make such connections when the original video did not contain any obvious location information.

“I’m not going to pretend that I know how it works, but I know this picture has not been sitting on my page for years,” she said.

The creator stressed that she had knowingly shared pictures of her children online in the past, but had not considered that separate posts made over many years could potentially be connected by AI.

“Yesterday, I did not understand that posting separate, innocent pieces of our lives over years could mean an AI could sit there and assemble all those breadcrumbs into information about my minor children in seconds. I understand it now, and I’m not okay with it,” Robbins said.

Social media users react

Following the video, several users expressed concern over children’s privacy and AI-powered data analysis.

“This is so scary actually,” one person wrote, while another commented, “This needs to be another lawsuit immediately!”

Robbins said she now plans to remove identifiable images and videos of her children and has urged relatives and friends to do the same.

“If I take everything off my page, but you still have my kids on yours, it will go to your page. I’ve seen it. It already did it,” she said.

The episode has reignited a wider debate over how much personal information can be pieced together from social media and what safeguards should apply when AI systems process content involving children.