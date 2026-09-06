WATCH: 21-Year-Old Woman Jumps Into Chenab River In Kashmir's Doda, Search Operation Underway

21-Year-Old Woman Jumps Into Chenab River In Kashmir's Doda | X

A search operation was launched in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district after a 21-year-old woman allegedly jumped into the Chenab River from the Shiva Dal bridge near Prem Nagar on Sunday afternoon.

The woman, identified as Payal Devi, reportedly took the extreme step at around 2 pm. Police personnel, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and local residents joined the search for her, but she remained untraced in the latest update.

Woman seen near bridge before incident

A video purportedly recorded shortly before the incident has surfaced on social media. In the footage, people can reportedly be heard attempting to convince the woman not to jump.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, and authorities are continuing to gather information as the search progresses.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to Payal’s father, Krishan Lal, she had visited a local mela earlier in the day. She later called him and reportedly said she was unwell and wanted to see a doctor.

Lal said that after learning that the doctor was unavailable, Payal started travelling back home on a motorcycle.

Father recalls final phone conversation

The situation took a sudden turn when a person travelling with Payal contacted her father and informed him that she had unexpectedly run towards the river.

Lal said he immediately spoke to his daughter on the phone and tried to understand what had happened. He repeatedly asked whether somebody had said or done anything to her.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Nobody should come near me,” Lal recalled Payal telling him.

According to her father, she later assured him that no one had harmed or confronted her.

“No, Papa. This is my own life. My heart tells me that I should go this way,” Lal quoted her as saying.

The call reportedly ended shortly afterwards, with Payal telling her father, “Bye-bye, Papa.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Difficult search operation underway

Rescue personnel have been searching the Chenab River, with local volunteers also assisting authorities. The river’s strong currents, rugged surroundings and challenging terrain have complicated the operation.

Officials have not yet confirmed what led to Payal’s disappearance or whether she has been located. The search and investigation remain underway, with further details expected as authorities establish the sequence of events.