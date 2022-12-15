e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Who will justify this?': Amidst Deepika's saffron bikini row in Besharam Rang, netizens troll Akshay Kumar

'Who will justify this?': Amidst Deepika's saffron bikini row in Besharam Rang, netizens troll Akshay Kumar

On Wednesday, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra voiced objections to a song in the movie. Mishra told mediapersons, "The costumes in the song are objectionable. The song reflects a dirty mindset." Mishra's statement came two days after the makers of 'Pathaan' dropped the song 'Besharam Rang'.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 11:42 PM IST
article-image
'Who will justify this?': Amidst Deepika's saffron bikini row in Besharam Rang, netizens troll Akshay Kumar | Twitter
Follow us on

Amidst the massive row over Deepika Padukone's saffron bikini in Besharam Rang song in Pathan, netizens are trolling Akshay Kumar over his old songs where the saffron-coloured clothes were used. 

The controversy started on the internet when a few netizens pointed out the colour of the actress's bikini. It got highlighted after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra called Deepika's outfit in the song "objectionable" and warned the makers to "correct them" or they will be forced to mull whether to stall the film's release.

He also objected to the saffron and green bikinis which Deepika wore in 'Besharam Rang'.

After that, several Hindu organisations demanded a ban on the film. Even a complaint was registered with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry over the same. 

Now, netizens have started to compare the outfit of Deepika and of the actress in Akshay Kumar's song. 

"Who will justify this #BesharamRang ???," wrote one user with a still from the song Bhool Bhulaiyaa. 

Several others also posted videos of the same song, while others posted a still from the song Gale Lag Ja where Katrina Kaif is wearing a saffron saree. The song has a steamy sequence between Akshay and Katrina. 

Check the reactions here:

Read Also
Besharam Rang Row: Complaint filed with I&B Ministry against Deepika Padukone for wearing saffron...
article-image
Read Also
Besharam Rang Row: Karnataka's Sri Rama Sena founder says, 'these films set mindsets for rape and...
article-image
Read Also
Besharam Rang Controversy: Prakash Raj supports Deepika Padukone, says 'it's okay when saffron-clad...
article-image

Meanwhile, former Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday took a jibe at the makers of Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan', saying they addinng more 'masala' spice to the fim, they may have introduced 'gutka masala' (chewable tobacco), which is injurious to health.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "They (the makers) may have added gutka masala while adding more glamour and spice to the film. But gukta masala is injurious to public health. Unfortunately, some makers, in the name of adding more glamour to their films, introduce an opium which is harmful for the society." "I am not saying our films shouldn't have any political influences and they should not have stylised or glamourous content. Add glamour all you want to your films but don't add gutka masala, as it could be harmful for the society," the former Union minister added.

(With inputs from ANI)

Read Also
Besharam Rang Row: Baahubali producer slams MP Home Minister's comments on Deepika Padukone's...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Who will justify this?': Amidst Deepika's saffron bikini row in Besharam Rang, netizens troll...

'Who will justify this?': Amidst Deepika's saffron bikini row in Besharam Rang, netizens troll...

ON CAMERA: Pune rickshaw driver pulls a stunt, rests his foot on Mercedes; video goes viral

ON CAMERA: Pune rickshaw driver pulls a stunt, rests his foot on Mercedes; video goes viral

'Cambridge Dictionary is now a work of fiction': The internet is upset over the new definition of...

'Cambridge Dictionary is now a work of fiction': The internet is upset over the new definition of...

Mumbai Police sync to the excitement for comedy drama 'Pitchers' while sharing road safety message

Mumbai Police sync to the excitement for comedy drama 'Pitchers' while sharing road safety message

Banarasi Saree-themed 'cake' goes viral for its ethnic Indian look; watch video

Banarasi Saree-themed 'cake' goes viral for its ethnic Indian look; watch video