Who Was Fusa Tatsumi? Oldest Person In Japan Dies At 116

Fusa Tatsumi, Japan's oldest person and the world's second-oldest woman died on Tuesday after living for 116 years. It is being said that she passed away in peace after treating herself with her much-loved meal, bean-paste jelly. The woman who survived two world wars and multiple pandemics was recently shifted to a medical facility after her health deteriorated. The supercentenarian's death took place in Osaka's Kashiwara city.

Who is Fusa Tatsumi?

The Japanese woman was born on April 25, 1907, and lived a healthy and disease-free life until she approached old age. It was in her 70s that she broke her thigh bone after she had a fall. Meanwhile, in the days before her passing away, she was in bed at a nursing home where she spent time interacting with the workers alongside her family members visiting and taking care of her.

She was a mother to three children and a wife to a farmer-husband in Osaka. "I think she did great to get to this age," her eldest son named Kanji, 76, was quoted as saying in media reports.

Tatsumi is no ordinary person as she holds a title for living more than the usual age. In 2022, during her birth month, she became the oldest person alive in Japan following the demise of a 119-year-old female Fukoka.

Osaka governor Hirofumi Yoshimura reportedly offered condolences on the death of Tatsumi and shared a message on X remembering their meeting with her earlier this year. "I still remember how healthy Ms Fusa Tatsumi was," Yoshimura said. "I sincerely pray for her soul."