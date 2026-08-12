Who Is The 'Mysterious' Woman With CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke In Viral Pics? Here's What We Know!

X/@aartic02

An old picture of Coackroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke posing closely with a woman has gone viral on social media. The 2024 post on X was made by the user "@aartic02". The caption of the post read, "Happy Birthday Dude @abhijeet_dipke One who worked tirelessly behind the scenes & added the Missing Zing to AAP SM Rise & Shine."

The post, which has garnered 345.8K views, has triggered curiosity among users regarding the woman's identity.

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She had, in 2021, also posted a picture with Dipke and another individual, with a similar caption: "Happy Birthday Young & Dynamic @abhijeet_dipke Your presence added the missing zing to AAP SM Have a great life buddy."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dipke had also replied to the post, "Thank you so much @aartic02 for your constant love and support." To which she had responded, writing, "Love you" with a heart emoji.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Even as there is no information regarding the woman's profession in her bio, an old interview of her posted by NDTV after the Punjab state polls confirmed her identity as Aarti Chadha and that she is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party social media team.

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Although, there is no confirmation whether they are romantically involved or not, the pictures indicate a strong frienship bond between the two while they were associated with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Aarti's X account shows her staunch support to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, other AAP leaders and members of the Cockroach Janta Party.

Dipke's association with AAP

For the unversed, Dipke was associated with Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party’s social media and election campaign machinery between 2020 and 2023. In 2020, he worked on meme-based digital campaigning that helped shape the party’s political messaging, digital presence, and youth outreach.