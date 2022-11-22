e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWho is Rohit Bhati aka Rowdy Vardaat? The Instagram influencer who died in a car crash at Greater Noida

Who is Rohit Bhati aka Rowdy Vardaat? The Instagram influencer who died in a car crash at Greater Noida

The Instagrammer, who has as many as 935K followers on the social media platform, lost life after his car crashed into a tree in Greater Noida on Monday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 09:03 AM IST
article-image
Who is Rohit Bhati aka Rowdy Vardaat? The Instagram influencer who died in a car crash at Greater Noida | Instagram
Follow us on

Popularly known as "Rowdy Vardaat," Instagram influencer Rohit Bhati met with an accident on Monday while he was onboard with his friends. The speeding car crashed into a tree in Greater Noida, leading to Bhati's death, while his friends suffered injuries.

The 25-year-old social media celebrity were reportedly returning from a party when the incident took place around 3 am near the Chuhadpur underpass. Police told PTI that Bhati, who was behind the steering of the speeding Maruti Swift, died on the spot, while his friends Manoj and Atish - both around 25, were left injured.

The last video by the influencer was posted on the day of the accident, and was a short Instagram reel that ran with a caption, "Bhai pyar me (Bro in love)."

Bhati hailed from Bulandshahr but was living in Chi sector of Greater Noida. Belonging to the Gujar community, Bhati was popular on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram where he posted videos and had followers in thousands.

(with agency inputs)

Read Also
Who is Aarush Gupta? The influencer who role-played Aftab Poonawalla, Shraddha Walkar in viral...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch: After Pilibhit, locals from Lakhimpur Kheri uproot road with bare hands

Watch: After Pilibhit, locals from Lakhimpur Kheri uproot road with bare hands

Did you know? West Bengal hosts an Argentina football team-themed tea stall near Ichhapur railway...

Did you know? West Bengal hosts an Argentina football team-themed tea stall near Ichhapur railway...

Netizens pour love on picture of homeless man sharing his tiny mattress with stray dogs

Netizens pour love on picture of homeless man sharing his tiny mattress with stray dogs

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina vs Brazil football fans fight in Kerala's Kollam; watch viral video

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina vs Brazil football fans fight in Kerala's Kollam; watch viral video

Uttar Pradesh: Man in police custody sings and dances to popular song from 'Laila Majnu,' video goes...

Uttar Pradesh: Man in police custody sings and dances to popular song from 'Laila Majnu,' video goes...