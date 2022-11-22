Who is Rohit Bhati aka Rowdy Vardaat? The Instagram influencer who died in a car crash at Greater Noida | Instagram

Popularly known as "Rowdy Vardaat," Instagram influencer Rohit Bhati met with an accident on Monday while he was onboard with his friends. The speeding car crashed into a tree in Greater Noida, leading to Bhati's death, while his friends suffered injuries.

The 25-year-old social media celebrity were reportedly returning from a party when the incident took place around 3 am near the Chuhadpur underpass. Police told PTI that Bhati, who was behind the steering of the speeding Maruti Swift, died on the spot, while his friends Manoj and Atish - both around 25, were left injured.

The last video by the influencer was posted on the day of the accident, and was a short Instagram reel that ran with a caption, "Bhai pyar me (Bro in love)."

Bhati hailed from Bulandshahr but was living in Chi sector of Greater Noida. Belonging to the Gujar community, Bhati was popular on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram where he posted videos and had followers in thousands.

(with agency inputs)