Who is Gaurav Taneja? All you need to know about him

Gaurav Taneja, who recently landed in a controversy after he called ‘havan’ a natural antidote to pollution, is a popular YouTuber, former pilot, and self-claimed “certified” nutritionist.

A Civil Engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur, Taneja is currently pursuing Law at the Faculty of Law, Delhi University.

He is currently one of the most popular YouTubers in the country with millions of subscribers across his three YouTube channels– ‘Flying Beast’, ‘Fit Muscle TV’ and ‘Rasbhari Ke Papa’ where he makes fitness-related videos as well as his daily life vlogs and live streams.

He has also collaborated with many big YouTubers such as Mumbiker Nikhil and Technical Guruji.

According to some reports, which couldn’t be verified independently, his net worth is estimated to be USD 5 million.

Netizens trolled the YouTuber on Twitter after he said havan is a natural antidote to pollution.

In a tweet on May 1, Taneja had written, “Grah Pravesh Pooja. Hinduism is a science based way of life. On 3 dec 1984, two families remained unaffected from Bhopal gas leak. They performed regular Agnihotra (Havan), which is a natural antidote to pollution.”

Taneja’s tweet immediately went viral with thousands of people liking it and retweeting it. But his claims regarding Havan being a natural antidote to pollution did not go well with several people and many of them even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

A Twitter user wrote, “Iit se hi ho na? Hinduism is great way of life. Completely agreed. Havan an antitode of pollution. Are you serious?”

However, just like there are two sides to a coin, there were also people who came out in support of the Youtuber.

“Sad part of all the replies here are seeing Hindus mocking their own Vedic science. They feel mocking Vedic science makes them look intelligent.. Reason why we have been slaves to west and tribal invaders,” a user wrote on Twitter.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 09:25 PM IST