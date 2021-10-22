e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Who ate all the chocolates at Sony Pictures HQ? Twitter on a roll as brands join the hilarious quest to find the culprit

FPJ Web Desk
Twitter

Twitter

Sony Pictures India took to Twitter on Friday October 22 to excite viewers, also shedding light on their first major theatrical release in the pandemic era with the Oct. 1 debut of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, sequel to the 2018 Tom Hardy-starrer Venom, which generated $856 million at the global box office.

The post on Twitter went viral as brands joined the conversation in an attempt to look for the 'culprit' who emptied the chocolate section.

In the tweet, Sony Pictures India wrote: ' Someone's clearly so happy to be back at our Mumbai HQ that they've emptied our chocolate section this early in the morning. Nudging the culprit to come forward already!' #ChocolatesMissing

They also shared an image with the part of the missing chocolates curled in red. Have a look:

Replying to the same, Sony Pictures India later wrote: 'So it turns out that #Venom somehow got loose and well, RIP chocolate. Caught him live at the theatres in Maharasthra. This one's on us!' #ChocolatesMissing

The hilarious so-called crime was later investigated by other brands who pitched in their views on who the culprit would be, as they encouraged people to visit them or purchase from there.

Have a look:

