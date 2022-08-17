What's does 'OG' slang mean? Infosys' Nandan Nilekani was left stumped over the millennial term

Nandan Nilekani | File Image

During an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, 67-year-old Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani discussed issues ranging from the changing landscape of Indian workspaces to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on tech and manufacturing sectors. However, he didn't seem too good to catch up on millennial slang dictionary.

When the journalist took to remark Infosys as the “OG for entrepreneurship in India, he halted to decode the term. Later, Nandan request for a clarification. Meanwhile, some might have rightly guessed that "OG" refers to "Original" in today's slang conversations by the youth.

Netizens were amazed by the silent pause in the talk when Nandan naturally reacted in wonder. "When the OG doesn't know he is OG," tweeted a netizen who was featured by Forbes 30Under30 (Asia).

Haha, Coolest moment when @NandanNilekani perplexed by the term OG! When the OG doesn't know he is OG. @chandrarsrikant https://t.co/T4TluJjPnu — Jasveer Singh (@jasveer10) August 16, 2022

It was close to 30 minutes of the interview, at timestamp 28: 50, that the businessman was seen wondering over the slang word. Let's skip to the best part? Watch video: