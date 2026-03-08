'What Women's Day? Lol' Woman Goes Bald To Escape Marriage Pressure; Viral Video Sparks Conversations Online

A video of a woman revealing that she shaved her head to escape mounting marriage pressure from her family has gone viral on social media, prompting widespread discussion about personal freedom and societal expectations placed on women.

The clip, shared on Instagram by a user identified as @kajals_move_, has already gathered nearly 3.7 lakh views, with many users praising her decision to take control of her life.

“I loved my hair, but I had no choice”

In the video, the woman explains that cutting off her hair was not something she truly wanted to do. She said she loved her hair deeply, just like many other women, but felt compelled to take the step because of continuous pressure from her family to get married.

She questioned why people stare or judge women for making personal choices, especially when similar actions by men rarely attract the same attention.

According to her, the constant expectations and comments about marriage pushed her to make a drastic decision so that the pressure around her would stop.

Questioning society’s expectations

The woman also spoke about the double standards that women often face. She wondered why society reacts strongly when women make bold choices about their appearance or life decisions.

In the video, she questioned whether society would ever allow her to live life on her own terms without constantly bringing up marriage.

Her message focused on the idea that every individual should have the right to decide their own life path, rather than being forced into traditional timelines.

A message for women facing similar pressure

While addressing viewers, the woman clarified that she was not seeking sympathy. Instead, she said she wanted to encourage other women facing similar situations to stand up for themselves.

She urged them to focus on their goals and take steps, whatever they may be, to protect their independence and pursue meaningful lives.

Ending the video with a powerful message, she said that once life slips away, no one will come back to ask what someone truly wanted. Her advice to women was to move forward and do whatever it takes to build the life they want.

Comments

Social media shows strong support

The video quickly gained traction online, with many users applauding her courage.

Several comments praised her determination to prioritize her own future. One user wrote that they admire women who stand up for themselves, while another said they were proud of her for choosing to follow her dreams rather than giving in to pressure.

Others also shared similar experiences of facing societal expectations about marriage, saying the video highlighted an issue that many women silently deal with.