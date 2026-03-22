'What Was The Need?' NRI Installs Mini 'Statue Of Liberty' On Jalandhar Rooftop, Turns Home Into Viral Attraction -VIDEO

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A striking and unconventional architectural feature in Punjab’s Jalandhar is drawing attention both locally and online. A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) has recreated a scaled-down version of the Statue of Liberty atop his home, turning it into an unexpected neighbourhood attraction.

A piece of New York in Punjab

The man behind this unique creation is Gurjeet Singh Matharu, who has spent over two decades living in New York City. Installed on the fourth floor of his house in Jalandhar’s Kishanpura area, the replica reflects his deep connection to the city he now calls home abroad.

Matharu shared that the idea stemmed from frequently seeing the iconic monument during his time in New York. Wanting to preserve those memories, he decided to recreate the landmark in India so he could feel connected to both places during his visits.

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From personal project to local attraction

What started as a personal tribute has now become a point of curiosity. Residents from nearby areas, and even visitors from farther away, have begun stopping by to catch a glimpse of the miniature monument. The installation stands out in the residential locality, offering a surprising visual contrast to the surrounding homes.

The Statue of Liberty, globally recognised as a symbol of freedom and hope, adds a deeper meaning to the project. By bringing it to his hometown, Matharu has created a symbolic bridge between his life in the United States and his roots in India.

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Social media buzz and public reactions

The story gained traction after circulating on social media, quickly capturing widespread attention. Users online have shared mixed but largely positive reactions. Many praised the creativity and emotional value behind the project, calling it a unique way of holding onto memories of life abroad.

Others pointed out how unusual it is to see such a globally recognised monument replicated in a residential Indian setting. Some even predicted that the house could soon become an unofficial tourist stop due to growing curiosity.

A reflection of global-local identity

The replica highlights a broader trend of individuals blending global experiences with their local identities. In a rapidly connected world, such expressions are becoming more common, where personal stories, travel, and nostalgia shape how people design their homes and surroundings.

In this case, a rooftop structure has done more than just decorate a house, it has sparked conversation, drawn visitors, and showcased how memories can be transformed into something tangible and shared.