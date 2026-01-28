What Was Ajit Pawar's Last Tweet, Posted Minutes Before Maharashtra Deputy CM Died In Baramati Plane Crash

Amid reports surrounding the tragic plane crash involving Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, attention has turned to what is believed to be his final post on social media, shared just minutes before the incident.

Ajit Pawar’s last tweet was a tribute to Lala Lajpat Rai, one of India’s most revered freedom fighters, remembered as Punjab Kesari and a strong advocate of Swaraj. The message was posted on the occasion of Rai’s birth anniversary, observed on January 28. "“On this, his birth anniversary, humble salutations to the great freedom fighter, proclaimer of Swaraj, and ‘Punjab Kesari’ Lala Lajpat Rai Ji, who dedicated his all to the nation’s independence! His patriotism shall forever continue to inspire us,” read his translated tweet.

Ajit Pawar's last tweet | X

Timing that touched a nerve

The timing of the tweet added to its emotional impact. Social media users quickly noticed that the post had gone live at 8:57 am shortly before news of the crash emerged. This coincidence led many to share screenshots of the tweet, calling it a poignant reminder of life’s uncertainty.

Several users remarked on how the leader’s final public words were about national pride and remembrance rather than politics or governance.

Social media reacts with grief

As news spread, Pawar’s last tweet became a focal point for condolences and mourning. Users across platforms described it as “deeply moving” and “symbolic,” with many noting how it reflected his long-standing engagement with public life and national history.