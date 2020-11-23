'What if we ain't 5 trillion...': AAP's Raghav Chadha, others mock RBI Guv as central bank celebrates 'milestone' of million Twitter followers

There has been growing unease among economists and political leaders as the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors wreak havoc on the Indian economy. After two successive quarters of GDP contraction, an RBI bulletin earlier in November had said that India has now entered into what can be called a technical recession in the first half of 2020-21. As such, the dream of becoming a $5 trillion economy seems increasingly more elusive.

At the end of August this year, data from the National Statistical Office showed that India's GDP shrank by 23.9% in the April-June period of this year - the steepest ever decline. Now, with the GDP continuing to contract for the second straight quarter, India has found itself pushed into an unprecedented recession. According to a CARE Ratings knowledge paper from last month, India would have to record an annual growth of around 11.6% for the next six years to reach the $5 trillion mark by 2026-27.