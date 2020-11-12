India in unprecedented recession says RBI nowcast; Rahul Gandhi lashes out at PM Modi

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as the nation went under lockdown for over two months, and people were urged to stay home whenever possible, India's GDP growth too suffered. At the end of August this year, data from the National Statistical Office showed that India's GDP shrank by 23.9% in the April-June period of this year - the steepest ever decline.

"GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q1 of 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 26.90 lakh crore, as against Rs 35.35 lakh crore in Q1 of 2019-20, showing a contraction of 23.9 percent as compared to 5.2 percent growth in Q1 2019-20," the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MOSPI) had said in a press note.

In end-October Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that while the economy was reviving, GDP growth may be in negative zone or near zero in the current fiscal. She had cited the April-June contraction while stating the same.