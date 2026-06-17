'What 9 PM Looks In Denmark': Indian Techie Reveals What Night Sky Looks Like During Summer; Internet Left Amazed

For many Indians moving overseas, the biggest adjustments often involve language, food, work culture, or weather. But for an Indian software professional living in Denmark, one everyday phenomenon continues to be a source of fascination, the unusually long summer days.

A recent video shared by IT professional Nick Bisht has gone viral on Instagram, offering viewers a glimpse into Denmark's extended daylight hours and sparking curiosity among people unfamiliar with life in northern Europe.

'It looks like late afternoon at 9 PM'

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Bisht captioned it, “This Is What 9 PM Looks Like in Denmark.” He also mentioned that he would soon post “detailed roadmaps” for those looking to build successful careers in the IT industry and relocate abroad for work.

The video opens with an on-screen message that reads: “One thing that still surprises me in Denmark. It’s almost 9 pm and it looks like late afternoon.”

The statement quickly caught viewers' attention, especially those accustomed to sunset arriving much earlier in the evening.

Curtains closed to feel like night

In the video, Bisht explains that the abundance of daylight often tricks his body into thinking it is still daytime. To create a nighttime atmosphere and prepare for sleep, he regularly keeps his curtains completely shut.

Initially, the room appears exactly as one would expect during the evening. Thick curtains block outside light, a lamp softly illuminates the space, and the setting feels calm and night-like.

However, the illusion disappears the moment he pulls the curtains aside.

Bright sunlight instantly floods the room, revealing a sky that looks more suitable for late afternoon than late evening. The dramatic contrast left many viewers stunned.

Why Denmark experiences such long summer days

The phenomenon is a result of Denmark's northern geographical location. During summer, countries in northern Europe experience significantly longer daylight hours because of the Earth's axial tilt.

As the Northern Hemisphere tilts toward the Sun, regions closer to the Arctic Circle receive sunlight for extended periods. In parts of Denmark, summer days can stretch well beyond 9 pm, while sunrise arrives very early in the morning, creating exceptionally long daylight windows.

Although Denmark does not experience the "midnight sun" seen in some Arctic regions, residents still enjoy remarkably bright evenings during the summer months.

Social media users share their reactions

The video resonated with viewers around the world, many of whom were amazed by how bright the Danish evening appeared. Others who had lived in Scandinavian and northern European countries shared similar experiences, recalling how difficult it was to adjust their sleep schedules during the summer season.

Several users noted that blackout curtains become almost essential in such regions, helping residents maintain regular sleeping habits despite the lingering daylight.