'Baad Me Pata Chala...': Woman Fails To Recognise Shreyas Iyer, Other Indian Cricketers After Crossing Paths While Hiking In Dharamshala - VIDEO

A chance encounter on a trek in Himachal Pradesh has turned into a viral social media moment after a woman revealed that she unknowingly filmed a vlog with several Indian cricket stars, including Shreyas Iyer and Washington Sundar, without recognizing them.

The woman mentioned in her reel that she was trekking with a friend near Dharamshala in search of a hidden waterfall when they came across a group of men along the trail. She wrote, "Hidden waterfall ki talaash me nikle the, Team India mil gayi'. Assuming they were fellow trekkers, the duo casually interacted with them and even recorded parts of their journey for a vlog.

What seemed like an ordinary travel memory took an unexpected turn later when they discovered that the people they had met were actually members of Team India.

The woman subsequently shared several videos of the encounter on social media. One of the clips showed her posing alongside Shreyas Iyer, treating the moment as just another part of her travel content. At the time, she allegedly had no idea that Iyer was one of India's most recognisable cricketers.

In another reel, she admitted that she only realised the identities of the players after returning home. She jokingly expressed regret over not knowing much about cricket, saying she wished she had recognised the stars when she had the chance.

The videos quickly gained traction online, with cricket fans flooding the comments section. Many viewers were amused that someone could spend time with national team players and not know who they were.

One user commented, “That feeling after knowing who they are....”

Another wrote, “India t20 team ka captain haii woo.”

A third user reacted with disbelief, saying, “Aise Kaise Nahi Pehchana didi, wtf?”

The light-hearted incident has entertained social media users, with many joking that the woman had achieved what countless cricket fans dream of, meeting Team India players in a relaxed setting. Others said her reaction after discovering their identities was perhaps even more entertaining than the encounter itself.