'WFH? No, Work From Camel': Man Attends Zoom Meeting While Riding Through Sahara Desert; Internet In Disbelief - VIDEO

Remote work has transformed the way people approach their jobs, allowing employees to work from locations far beyond the traditional office. From airport lounges and train compartments to beachside cafés, professionals have embraced flexible workspaces. Now, a viral video has pushed that trend to a whole new level, straight into the heart of the Sahara Desert.

Zoom call from the back of a Camel

An Instagram video shared by user Saad Akhtar has left social media users both amused and impressed. The clip shows a man riding a camel across towering sand dunes while attending what appears to be a virtual meeting on his laptop.

With the computer balanced on his lap and endless stretches of desert surrounding him, the worker seemed completely focused on his call despite the unusual setting.

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Adding to the humour, text displayed on the video reads: “Pov: he told his boss ‘he’s working from home’.”

Social media can't get enough

The video quickly gained attention online, with viewers joking about the extreme version of remote work.

Sharing the clip, Akhtar captioned it: “some people love increasing shareholder value”.

The comments section soon filled with witty reactions.

“Even camels have KPIs gang,” one user wrote.

Another questioned the logistics behind the setup, asking, “Does he have a starlink in his pocket or what?”

Others saw the desert office as the perfect example of work-life balance.

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“This is the dream! work life balance right here,” commented one viewer.

Another joked about battery life concerns, writing, “My laptop will get discharge the moment I’ll open it.”

“Respect for the dedication,” added another user.

One commenter even coined a new workplace phrase: “wfc, work from camel.”

The growing trend of working from anywhere

As high-speed internet, satellite connectivity and remote collaboration tools become increasingly accessible, people are finding creative ways to stay connected from almost anywhere in the world. While most remote workers settle for coffee shops or co-working spaces, this Sahara Desert Zoom call proves that some are willing to take workplace flexibility to extraordinary heights.

Whether it is dedication to work or simply an unforgettable travel experience, the viral clip has sparked a conversation about how far the concept of remote work can really go.