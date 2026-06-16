'They Earn Like IT Employees': Bengaluru Auto Driver's Smartwatch QR Code For Payment Impresses Passenger; Internet Calls It Peak Digital India

A routine autorickshaw journey in Bengaluru has gone viral after a passenger encountered an unusually convenient way to make a digital payment. The incident occurred during a ride from Indiranagar to Koramangala, two of the city's busiest neighbourhoods known for their thriving tech and startup culture.

At the end of the trip, the passenger asked the driver for a QR code to complete the payment. Instead of pointing to a sticker inside the vehicle or pulling out a smartphone, the driver simply raised his wrist.

Displayed on his smartwatch was a fully scannable QR code, allowing the passenger to pay instantly.

Viral post sparks reactions online

The moment was shared on X by user Hemant, who wrote. “Took an auto today from Indiranagar to Koramangala and asked the driver for the QR code to pay. Bro lifted his wrist; the QR code was on his smartwatch."

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The post quickly gained traction, with many social media users praising the driver's practical use of technology and calling it a perfect example of Bengaluru's digital-first culture.

Wearable tech meets everyday livelihoods

What made the interaction stand out was how effortlessly technology was integrated into a daily task. Rather than searching for a payment sticker or unlocking a mobile device, the driver used a smartwatch to complete the transaction within seconds.

India's digital payments ecosystem has expanded rapidly in recent years, driven largely by UPI adoption. QR-code-based payments have become commonplace across cities, towns, and even small businesses, but seeing an autorickshaw driver use a smartwatch as a payment tool surprised many users online.

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The incident also highlights how wearable technology is gradually finding practical applications beyond fitness tracking and notifications.

Internet users react

The viral post attracted a range of reactions, with some users joking about Bengaluru's unique blend of technology and everyday life.

One user commented:

“Autodrivers of Koramangala and Indiranagar earn as much as the IT people living there, imo, which is wild."

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Another joked, “Gotta start driving autos with Claude background jobs for the day job hahahaha."

A third user shared a similar experience with wearable payments, writing:

“This is so cool I agree, I have a boat watch it gives me option too to save QRs and it’s really very handy, first time seeing an auto guy using it though… it’s a time saver."

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Meanwhile, another user summed up the sentiment in a few words:

“Nice to see that people are adapting to new technologies."