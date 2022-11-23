e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'We'll always love you': Cristiano Ronaldo fans react to his Man City exit

Fans thanked the G.O.A.T. player for memories, and victories, while swinging into a wave of nostalgia.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 08:57 AM IST
article-image
Cristiano Ronaldo | File photo
Star striker of the club Cristiano Ronaldo has parted ways with Manchester United, the announced stunned fans on Tuesday. Reportedly, the club and the footballer have decided to end their acrimonious relationship over the Portuguese player express disparaging remarks against the club in an explosive TV interview just before he left to represent Portugal in the World Cup in Qatar.

In the interview, Ronaldo said he feels "betrayed" by the club for trying to force him out of the team. In his interview, the Portuguese star also said that he has "no respect" for United manager Erik ten Hag because he "doesn't show respect for me".

article-image

"Following talks with Manchester United, we've mutually agreed to end our contract," Ronaldo tweeted from Qatar where he is preparing for Portugal's opening match in the World Cup against Ghana on Thursday. "I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. I wish Man Utd all the best", Ronaldo added. He said, "It feels like the right time to seek a new challenge."

Ronaldo will now be hoping to come up with a great performance for Portugal in what could be his last World Cup. As soon as football fans got aware of his exit, they took to express their feelings about the case on social media. They thanked the G.O.A.T. player for memories, and victories, while swinging into a wave of nostalgia.

Check out some reactions

