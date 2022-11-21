Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first individual to have 500 million Instagram followers

Cristaino Ronaldo |

Portugal football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo added another feather to his illustrious cap after the Manchester United forward became the first person to have 500 million Instagram followers.

Ronaldo leads Argentine superstar Lionel Messi who is second in the list with 3.76 million Instagram followers.

American model Kylie Jenner is at the third spot with 3.46 million followers while Selena Gomez and Dwayne The Rock Johnson are at the fourth and fifth spot respectively.

Virat Kohli is on the seventh spot in the list with 2.03 million followers.

On Saturday, Ronaldo and Lionel Messi posed together on a chessboard, and the picture immediately went viral.

Ronaldo's Twitter post about the same has garnered more than 1.6 million likes.