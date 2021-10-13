'Welcome to Crypto Bhai': Overjoyed fans take to Twitter as Salman Khan announces launch of NFT collection​ soon

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all set to launch his NFT (Non-fungible tokens) collection for his followers, by tying up Bollycoin, a Bollywood NFT marketplace.

Bollycoin aspires to be the world's largest Bollywood NFT marketplace, collaborating with the industry's best producers and superstars to develop iconic and one-of-a-kind NFTs.

BollyCoin's native digital utility token represents a community voting right, operating as a governance token in non-corporate and non-regulatory affairs. When an NFT is sold on the marketplace, 10% of the sale price is awarded to BollyCoin holders in the form of BollyCredits, which may be used to buy NFTs on our platform whenever it launches.

Users will be able to create their own cinematic universes, with BollyCoin rewarding them for their involvement and contribution to the community, allowing the community to actively shape the content provided on the platform, among other things.

In addition to partnering with Arbaaz Khan Productions, Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Productions, Bollycoin has Atul Agnihotri, Armand Poonawala, Kyle Lopez, Aaliya Kanuga, Karamvir Sachdev, and Sujith Somraj on its board.

The exciting news of Salman coming out with his own NFT's has gotten his fans all pumped up, as they eagerly wait for the coming. While most fans seem really excited, some have turned the excitement into humour by coming up with memes.

Have a look:

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 02:32 PM IST