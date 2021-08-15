e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 11:26 AM IST

'We must protect this freedom at any cost': Twitterati celebrate 75th Independence Day with sense of patriotism and responsibility

FPJ Web Desk
Vandemataram group members hold national flags on the eve of 75th Independence Day Celebration at Mahatma Gandhi marg, in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. | ANI

Today, India marks its 75th Independence Day, a day that every Indian celebrates with their head held high. This year, India is commemorating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', a year-long celebration to mark 75 years of Independence.

Every year on Independence Day, we celebrate the spirit of patriotism by participating in rallies, organising events and decorating schools, offices and public places in tricolours. This year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of us have kept to our houses.

Today, Indians across the globe are celebrating the day virtually. Many are sharing heartfelt messages, wishes, videos and songs on social media.

While all of us are proud of our hard-earned freedom from the British rule, many are also worried about how we are safeguarding our freedom.

Today, social media is flooded with divided feelings about the state of affairs in our country. While saluting mother India, many are questioning whether we are really free- free from hate and prejudice.

On this Independence Day, Indians are calling for brotherhood, peace, and unity.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 11:26 AM IST

