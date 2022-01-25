e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Djokovic could play in France under latest vaccine rulesStock Market Update: Sensex slumps over 1000 points amid global sell-off India reports 2,55,874 new COVID-19 cases, 614 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 10:04 AM IST

'We missed you those 2 years': Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals engage in hilarious banter after name announcement

Netizens sparked a meme fest with inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals leading way with a witty post finding a resemblance with Rising Pune Super Giants, who participated in the tournament in 2016 and 2017.
FPJ Web Desk
Twitter

Twitter

Advertisement

The IPL Lucknow franchise on Monday revealed their official name to be Lucknow Super Giants. The announcement was made by team owner Sanjiv Goenka. He said that the name was chosen on the recommendation of the fans.

Following the announcement, Netizens sparked a meme fest with inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals leading way with a witty post finding a resemblance with Rising Pune Super Giants, who participated in the tournament in 2016 and 2017.

Take a look:

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, following Royals' tweet the Super Giants hit back the inaugural champions with a merciless response.

Advertisement

Super Giants replied, "With all due respect, we missed you those two years." They were referring to the two year ban the Royals along with Chennai Super Kings had to face due to their owners involvement in the IPL 2013 corruption scandal.

Fans absolutely loved their brutal comeback and reacted with hilarious comments while enjoying the banter.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, KL Rahul will be the captain of this new team. The team has signing the India star for Rs 17 crore. It has also paid Rs 9.2 crore to get Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and Rs 4 crore for India's uncapped leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the team's mentor.

The IPL 2022 will be a 10-team affair with the addition of two new teams Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The mega auction for the upcoming tournament is scheduled to be held on February 12 and 13.

ALSO READ

IPL 2022: Lucknow team to be called Lucknow Supergiants; watch video IPL 2022: Lucknow team to be called Lucknow Supergiants; watch video

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 10:02 AM IST
Advertisement