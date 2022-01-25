'We missed you those 2 years': Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals engage in hilarious banter after name announcement

The IPL Lucknow franchise on Monday revealed their official name to be Lucknow Super Giants. The announcement was made by team owner Sanjiv Goenka. He said that the name was chosen on the recommendation of the fans.

Following the announcement, Netizens sparked a meme fest with inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals leading way with a witty post finding a resemblance with Rising Pune Super Giants, who participated in the tournament in 2016 and 2017.

Take a look:

Sanjiv Goenka be like:



Lucknow Super Giants pic.twitter.com/uTDbmSOZX1 — ℳ𝓇.𝒜🏏 (@cricdrugs) January 24, 2022

Advertisement

From Pune Supergiants to Lucknow Supergiants. pic.twitter.com/OAYtLkMxlH — Umakant (@Umakant_27) January 24, 2022

After knowing that Lucknow IPL team's name is #LucknowSuperGiants...



Fan's reaction: pic.twitter.com/3Ud7iLMk4w — UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) January 24, 2022

IPL: We are looking forward to a new beginning with Lucknow franchise, a new team, new name, new brand!



Le RPSG: pic.twitter.com/jLRYkaI58s — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 24, 2022

Advertisement

However, following Royals' tweet the Super Giants hit back the inaugural champions with a merciless response.

With all due respect, we missed you those 2 years. 😜 https://t.co/FR0PzZKZA0 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) January 24, 2022

Advertisement

Super Giants replied, "With all due respect, we missed you those two years." They were referring to the two year ban the Royals along with Chennai Super Kings had to face due to their owners involvement in the IPL 2013 corruption scandal.

Fans absolutely loved their brutal comeback and reacted with hilarious comments while enjoying the banter.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, KL Rahul will be the captain of this new team. The team has signing the India star for Rs 17 crore. It has also paid Rs 9.2 crore to get Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and Rs 4 crore for India's uncapped leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the team's mentor.

The IPL 2022 will be a 10-team affair with the addition of two new teams Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The mega auction for the upcoming tournament is scheduled to be held on February 12 and 13.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 10:02 AM IST