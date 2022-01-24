IPL 2022: Lucknow team to be called Lucknow Supergiants; watch video

The IPL Lucknow franchise on Monday has revealed their official name to be Lucknow Super Giants. The announcement was made by team owner Sanjiv Goenka. He said that the name was chosen on the recommendation of the fans.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Meanwhile, KL Rahul will be the captain of this new team. The team has signing the India star for Rs 17 crore. It has also paid Rs 9.2 crore to get Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and Rs 4 crore for India's uncapped leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the team's mentor.

Earlier, Gambhir said that appointing KL Rahul as their captain was a “no-brainer”, and added that the young cricketer is “a phenomenal white-ball batter”.

"No brainer when it comes to KL Rahul, not just as a batter but as a leader as well. Obviously, it's a work in progress, but he gives you three things -- he opens the batting, he can keep wickets and he is a phenomenal white-ball batter, his consistency and his run-scoring has been phenomenal when he has played for Punjab and other franchises and what better than having someone who gives you 3 things," Gambhir told Star Sports IPL Selection Day.

"Marcus Stoinis is a beautiful finisher. We were not 100 percent sure whether Ben Stokes was going to be in the auction or not, so there were not too many quality all-rounders. Plus, Stoinis can bat in the middle order and can finish off the game as well," Gambhir added.

The IPL 2022 will be a 10-team affair with the addition of two new teams Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The mega auction for the upcoming tournament is scheduled to be held on February 12 and 13.

(With ANI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 07:32 PM IST