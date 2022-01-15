'We are all with you': Martina Navratilova, Tennis world reacts to Chris Evert’s cancer diagnosis

The winner of 18 Grand Slam singles titles and three Grand Slam doubles titles, Chris Evert, has been diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer, the tennis legend revealed on Friday.

In a Twitter post, Evert said she feel very lucky that "they caught it (ovarian cancer) early and expect positive results from my chemo plan."

"I wanted to share my stage 1 ovarian cancer diagnosis and the story behind it as a way to help others. I feel very lucky that they caught it early and expect positive results from my chemo plan. Thanks to Chris McKendry for her friendship and for co-writing this very personal story with me. And thanks to all of you for respecting my need to focus on my health and treatment plan. You will see me appear from home at times during ESPN's coverage of the Aussie Open," Evert tweeted.

It was fortunate for the Tennis great that the diagnosis caught the cancer at the very first stage. After the chemotherapy, she hopes that she is free from the dreaded disease. After her revelation on Friday, the Tennis world poured in support towards Evert, urging her to stay strong and wishing a speedy recovery.

Here's how the Tennis world reacted to the unfortunate news:

2-time grand slam winner Victoria Azarenka tweeted, “Stay super strong Chrissie!”

Former American great, Billie Jean King, wrote a motivating message for Evert. She said, “Sending you so much love and healing thoughts… We wish you strength as you face this battle. You are one of a kind, and there are so many who love you.”

Sending you so much love and healing thoughts, @ChrissieEvert. @ilanakloss and I have you in our thoughts and prayers, and we wish you strength as you face this battle.



Another legend, Martina Navratilova, also wrote some powerful lines. “We are all with you and behind you Chrissie, you are a true champion and I have no doubt you will conquer this nasty opponent with nary a sweat!” Martina tweeted.

Some of the current tennis players like Jennifer Brady, Madison Keys and Paula Badosa also extended their support to Evert with kind messages.

Journalist Jim Benemann Tweeted, “Tough news for a champion.”

With ANI Inputs

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 03:12 PM IST