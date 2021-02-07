Waters in Indonesian village turn red as floods hit dye-manufacturing factory

A blood-red river inundated the Jenggot village in Indonesia after floods hit a nearby batik factory on Saturday, reported CNN.

The floods caused a social media frenzy, as thousands of users on Twitter shared photos and videos of the village being flooded by the crimson-coloured water, which some social media users said reminded them of blood.

"I am so afraid if this photo gets into the bad hands of hoax spreaders...Fear-mongering narratives about signs that it is the end of the world, bloody rain etc," said a Twitter user.

According to CNN, the Pekalongan city, where the Jenggot village is located, is known for manufacturing batik, a traditional Indonesian method of using wax to resist water-based dyes to depict patterns and drawings, usually on fabric.

Bright green water covered another village north of the city during a flood last month.

"The red flood is due to the batik dye, which has been hit by the flood. It will disappear when it mixes with rain after a while," said the head of Pekalongan disaster relief, Dimas Arga Yudha.