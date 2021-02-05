Amid criticism over Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn's tweets, Shah Rukh Khan's old video calling farmers 'real heroes' goes viral

A clear divide was seen between Bollywood stars on Thursday. While Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn shared similarly worded tweets in response of pop icon Rihanna's post on the ongoing farmers protest in India, Tapsee Pannu , Swara Bhasker and others lashed out at the stars for rallying around the government in its pushback.

After the celebs shared hashtags - #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda, #SpinelessCelebs started trending on Twitter.

Amid this, although Shah Rukh Khan hasn't voiced his opinion, an old video of him calling farmers the real heroes is currently going viral on the internet.

The clip, which is from Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate Water Cup 2017, shows the 'Raees' actor talking about the struggles of farmers.

"If you farmer brothers and sisters had not contributed your efforts to make this idea a reality, it would never have taken off the way it has. I also appreciate the efforts that you make in growing grain, but sometimes God or Allah or nature does not grant you the thing that you need most, which is ample rainfall," the actor says in Hindi.

"But today you have proved that you can raise a crop of water itself. Moreover, you have come together despite being of various castes, creeds and beliefs, thus proving that India is united," he adds.

Check out the video here: