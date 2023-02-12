WATCH: Zomato's special delivery agent's smile will melt your heart

We do not need to watch a movie to get inspired or see heroes. But in our day-to-day life, there are so many people who inspire others with their work and small gestures. One such video has doing rounds on social media, where a specially-abled man who is working as a food delivery agent is "all smiles," when he met people in the traffic.

The video was posted on Twitter by a user named @Himanshu783, on February 9. So far, the video has received 24.5k views. People also took to the comment section to give a shout-out to the Zomato delivery agent's spirit and enthusiasm.

In the video, it can be seen the delivery agent who workd for food delivery app Zomato is stuck in traffic on his way to deliver food. He smiles at the man who looks at him and even shows thumbs up sun

Zomato responded to the video and posted a GIF which said "They are our heroes."

Twitteratis have commented on the video as well. One user, @AmareswarDas2 wrote, " Hero of the world. God bless you with his love that makes everyday a joy live."

While another user @OxyHomezKiAwaz wrote Hi Zomato, are you doing enough for these flag bearer of your company?

Some users wrote that the motorised wheelchair was similar to a product pitched on Shark Tank India by Siddharth Daga, Swostik Dash, and Ashish Sharma.

