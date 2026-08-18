WATCH: Youth Thrashed, Pushed Into Drain By Alleged Goons In Ghaziabad, Video Goes Viral

Youth Thrashed, Pushed Into Drain By Alleged Goons In Ghaziabad |

A video showing the alleged assault of a young man in the Crossing Republik police station area of Ghaziabad has surfaced on social media, raising concerns over public safety and law and order in the area. In the video, several men can reportedly be seen surrounding and assaulting the youth near a construction site.

According to video, the men repeatedly slapped the young man before pushing him into a nearby drain. The incident has sparked outrage among local residents, while the exact cause of the confrontation remains unclear.

The victim’s side has alleged that despite the incident, no effective action has been taken by the police so far. Towards the end of the viral video, a policer officer can be seen witnessing the incident but did not intervene, making netizens question law and order.

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The incident has also renewed concerns about alleged hooliganism in parts of Ghaziabad. Residents have questioned whether adequate measures are being taken to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of people in public places.

Demand for fair investigation

As the video continues to circulate on social media, questions are being raised over the circumstances that led to the assault and the identities and actions of those involved. However, details that led to the hooliganism are unclear and yet to be verified.

Citizens are demanding that the police examine the viral footage, identify all those involved and take appropriate legal action if the allegations are found to be true.