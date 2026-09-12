WATCH: Youngsters Drive Scorpio In J&K River, Get Stuck Amid Strong Current After Stunt Goes Wrong; Rescued

WATCH: Youngsters Drive Scorpio In J&K's River, Get Stuck Amid Strong Current After Stunt Goes Wrong; Rescued |

A social media stunt in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sonamarg nearly turned into a tragedy after a Mahindra Scorpio became stranded in the fast-moving waters of the Sindh River.

The incident reportedly occurred near Sindh Resorts, where the vehicle was driven into the riverbed while the occupants were allegedly According to the police, the driver attempted to take the Scorpio into the river while recording the stunt. However, the plan quickly went wrong as the vehicle became immobilised amid trying to film a video for social media. The SUV was soon caught in the turbulent current, leaving those inside in a potentially life-threatening situation.

Scorpio trapped in strong river current

According to the police, the driver attempted to take the Scorpio into the river while recording the stunt. However, the plan quickly went wrong as the vehicle became immobilised amid the strong flow of water.

The occupants were left stranded inside the SUV, with the force of the current creating a serious risk of the vehicle being swept away.

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Sindh Resorts is located alongside the Sindh River in Sonamarg, a popular Himalayan tourist destination known for its mountain and river scenery.

Police and locals join rescue operation

After receiving information about the incident, Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel reached the location and began efforts to rescue the occupants.

Local residents also assisted the authorities in the operation. Working together, the rescuers managed to get everyone out of the stranded Scorpio and safely move them to the riverbank.

Fortunately, none of the occupants suffered injuries in the incident. The Scorpio was subsequently recovered from the river.

Driver identified, case registered

Police identified the driver as Mohd Ibad Bhat, a resident of Nawakadal in Srinagar. Another person travelling in the vehicle was identified as Naseer Ahmad Mugal, a resident of Mahore in Reasi.

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Authorities said driving the SUV into the river in an attempt to make a video amounted to gross negligence. Police also noted that the act posed an immediate danger not only to those inside the vehicle but also to public safety.

An official case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Police warn against dangerous social media stunts

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of attempting risky stunts for social media content, particularly around mountain rivers.

Fast-flowing Himalayan rivers can become extremely dangerous because of strong currents, changing water levels and slippery riverbeds. A vehicle that appears capable of crossing shallow water can quickly lose traction or become immobilised when exposed to a stronger current.