Indian Landlady Arrested After Harassing Tenants In Canada; Viral Videos Show Her Unauthorised Intrusion, Bullying & Stone Pelting - WATCH | X

A tenant-landlady dispute in Surrey, Canada, has attracted widespread attention online after a series of videos allegedly showing a confrontation between a tenant and his landlady began circulating on social media.

The tenant reportedly created an Instagram account to document what he described as ongoing harassment at the rental property. The videos were subsequently shared by several prominent social-media accounts in Canada and India, generating thousands of reactions and turning the dispute into a viral online story.

Dispute reportedly began over barbecue

According to the tenant's account, the conflict began during a disagreement over a barbecue. The tenant was reportedly preparing dinner with a friend when his landlady objected to the barbecue, saying she was concerned about the safety of the property.

The woman allegedly accused the tenant of attempting to burn the property, while he maintained that what she believed was a fire-related problem was simply rust.

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At one point, the tenant reportedly responded, "I am 50 years old. I can have my friend over for dinner and I pay rent."

The disagreement allegedly escalated from there, with the landlady telling the tenant to use his friend's home if he wanted to barbecue.

Videos show alleged confrontation

In another video shared online, the landlady is allegedly seen entering the tenant's rental unit and changing the lock. Another recording appears to show a physical confrontation involving a stone. The tenant also claimed that the woman had contacted police during the incident.

The tenant later alleged that his electricity was deliberately switched off.

A subsequent video reportedly showed police detaining the woman identified by the tenant as Raj Tiwana. However, no independent confirmation of the circumstances surrounding the detention has been established.

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Viral claims remain unverified

Other social-media users have also claimed they previously lived at the same property and experienced difficulties with the woman. Those accounts, like the original videos, have not been independently verified.

There has been no confirmed official account establishing what occurred during the various incidents. The authenticity and full context of the viral footage also remain unclear.

As the Surrey tenant-landlady dispute continues to circulate online, viewers are being urged to distinguish between allegations shared on social media and facts confirmed by authorities.

Note: FPJ could not independently verify the authenticity of this user-generated video