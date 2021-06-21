Watch: Woman spits on guard after being forced out of Harrods store for 'refusing to wear mask' in London, arrested

In a shocking incident, a violent brawl erupted between three women and 12 security guards at Harrods Department store in London last month.
The video footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the guards escorting the women outside the store after they refused to wear face masks.
Amid the fracas, one of three women is seen spitting in the face of one of the guards. She is later being chased down and dragged to the ground by them.
A Harrods spokesperson said the woman resisted strongly and responded with very aggressive behaviour, including spitting on the security officer. The women were also acting aggressively inside the store after which security had been called, the spokesperson added.
"Harrods security was called following complaints of a group behaving aggressively within the store. Our security team is trained to protect those inside the store against any behaviour that may put our customers and employees at risk." the spokesperson said.
Reportedly, the woman was arrested by the cops at the scene and taken into custody. Metropolitan Police later confirmed that they have charged the woman with common assault. It was later revealed that the woman, Yusra Elmzouri (20), was of Arab origin.
Watch Video:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)