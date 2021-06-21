Watch: Woman spits on guard after being forced out of Harrods store for 'refusing to wear mask' in London, arrested

In a shocking incident, a violent brawl erupted between three women and 12 security guards at Harrods Department store in London last month.

The video footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the guards escorting the women outside the store after they refused to wear face masks.

Amid the fracas, one of three women is seen spitting in the face of one of the guards. She is later being chased down and dragged to the ground by them.

A Harrods spokesperson said the woman resisted strongly and responded with very aggressive behaviour, including spitting on the security officer. The women were also acting aggressively inside the store after which security had been called, the spokesperson added.