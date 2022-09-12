Watch: Woman scares crocodile with slippers to escape wild attack; old video goes viral again

Twitter

Some things never fade or become old. In a similar case, a video that had gone viral in the past is once again doing rounds on the internet. The clip shows a woman scaring a crocodile at a shore. Her technique of defense and rescue has attracted the eyes of Twitterati. She is seen showing her slippers to the crocodile inorder to escape from its attack, and yes, it works!

Watch:

Even crocodiles know the power of the mother slipper. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/e9mK0XrahH — Figen (@_TheFigen) September 10, 2022

The video is no new to social media; it had created buzz among netizens last year. In late 2021, the clip had gone viral to tickle laughter bones of Twitter users, making them share hilarious memes over the relatable punch.

As it isn't late anytime to check out some memes, take a look at a few reactions from the microblogging site:

Bro, ancient weapon of every mom and abuelita! pic.twitter.com/1ZSNMyNmW7 — THAT≋IS≋A≋TASTY≋BURGER (@TankOfTheFranks) November 11, 2021

The power of La 🩴!!! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/IO1dyy4Upu — Shirley 'Vaxxxed & Totally Relaxed' Limongi (@Slimongi) November 11, 2021

Gator be like pic.twitter.com/UkwILwj1nf — 3 time club champion (@jrizzlerocks) November 11, 2021