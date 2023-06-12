Watch: Woman MLA Drives KSRTC Bus To Inaugurate 'Shakti Scheme' for Karnataka women

On Sunday, the Congress government in Karnataka fulfilled its promise of ensuring free travel for women via the state-run buses. During the inauguration of the same, a lady MLA was seen at the wheel. Identified as a politician from Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Roopakala M Shashidhar was seen driving the public transport under the assistance of the official driver. Meanwhile, a few female passengers were onboard to enjoy the first trip under the 'Shakti Scheme'.

Shakti Scheme

The Shakti Scheme was launched on June 11 which made women in Karnataka travel free of cost in KSRTC and BMTC buses. The day marked the administration rolling out the first of the five poll guarantees listed in the party manifesto for the Assembly Election.

The scheme is available for women, who are domiciled in Karnataka, for the journey within the State limits. This free travel service will benefit more than 41.8 lakh women passengers every day and would cost the state exchequer an estimated Rs 4,051.56 crore annually, officials told the media.

The government noted that this scheme will reduce the travel expenses of working women from the poor and lower middle class, and as the savings can be used for household expenses, the scheme has brought smiles on women's faces.

