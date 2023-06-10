Karnataka Women To Enjoy Free Bus Travel Within 20 Km Of Border States, Confirms CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | ANI

With preparations underway for the implementation of the initial among the five electoral promises, 'Shakti', which entails providing free bus travel for women in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified on Saturday that women can avail this benefit within a 20 km radius of the state's borders, but not beyond that.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, announced their plans to inaugurate the program from Vidhana Soudha.

Talking to reporters, CM Siddaramaiah said, "We are launching one of the five guarantees at Vidhana Soudha at 11 AM. All women will be entitled to travel within the state free of cost in all the (state-owned) buses other than AC and Volvo, including express bus services."

According to the Chief Minister, if women intend to travel by inter-state buses, the free service does not apply. He further clarified that if a woman desires to travel to Tirupati, she cannot do so free of charge. She can travel without cost only up to Mulbagal (located at the border of Kolar district and Andhra Pradesh), but beyond that point, the free service is not available.

Nevertheless, women who travel within a distance of 20 km inside the adjacent states will not incur any charges.

"For example, from Ballari to 20 km inside Andhra Pradesh, they (women) can go free of cost," Siddaramaiah said.

Elaborating on the introduction of the remaining four assurances, the Chief Minister disclosed that the 'Gruha Jyoti' initiative, which grants 200 units of electricity free of charge to residential consumers, is scheduled to commence on July 1 from Kalaburagi.

Simultaneously, on the same day, the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme, entitling below poverty line (BPL) families to receive 10 kg of rice or food grains without cost, will be inaugurated in Mysuru.

Concerning the 'Gruha Lakshmi' program, which offers a monthly financial aid of ₹2,000 to the female head of households, the Chief Minister announced that it will be launched on August 16 from the district headquarters town of Belagavi.

"We will call for applications for Gruha Lakshmi scheme from July 15, which will be processed till August 15. After that, we will launch it from August 16, most likely in Belagavi," Siddaramaiah said.

Regarding the 'Yuva Nidhi' scheme, which provides an unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 for graduates and ₹1,500 for diploma holders, Siddaramaiah stated that individuals who completed their exams in the year 2022-23 will be eligible for the allowance. If they are unable to secure employment within six months of passing their exams, they will receive the allowance for a period of 24 months.

"We will give them an allowance for 24 months. They have to find a job within the time. If they get a job either in government or private sector, then the allowance will be stopped," the CM said.

When questioned about how the government would verify if the beneficiary has obtained a job, Siddaramaiah emphasised that the government would acquire all the necessary information and take action against those who provide false declarations.

Addressing concerns about the state's financial capacity to implement these schemes, Siddaramaiah responded by challenging the reporter, questioning why they were concerned about the government's responsibilities, stating that the government would undoubtedly fulfill them.

In response to the BJP's allegation that the state treasury would be depleted to fulfill these guarantees, the Chief Minister criticised the BJP for their lack of action when they were in power, and dismissed their statements.

Siddaramaiah, as the Finance Minister, asserted, "Did they (BJP) do anything? Who are they (BJP) to say?"

Regarding complaints from people about high electricity bills, Siddaramaiah clarified that the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission revises the electricity tariff annually in March or April and implements it in June. He mentioned that this year, due to the model code of conduct for the 2023 assembly elections, the revision was postponed but would be implemented in June.

When asked about the 'Gruha Jyoti' scheme, Siddaramaiah stated that it was not obligatory to avail oneself of free electricity, as some individuals may choose to use it while others may opt out.

"If you say that you don't want it, then why should I insist on it?" he explained.

Siddaramaiah highlighted that electricity is free for up to 200 units, but the average domestic electricity consumption in the state is only 53 units. He mentioned that individuals may consume 65 units, 70 units, or 80 units, and the government would provide an additional 10 percent of their average power consumption. He emphasised that the provision of 200 units of free power may lead to misuse, and therefore, it should be avoided.