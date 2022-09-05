Watch: Woman gets trapped upside down in gym equipment at 3 AM, here's what happened next

Woman gets stuck upside down in gym equipment | viral video

The gym-goer, identified as Christine Faulds Ohio, landed into trouble when her machine toppled over making her pose upside down for around 12 minutes. As she was on her workout routine during the odd hours, at around 3 AM local time, she found her resort in calling the emergency services.

After initial trials of trying to getting up from the unlikely position, she dialed 911 from her smartwatch. This soon followed the cops entering the place to rescue her from the hurting situation.

In the video which was shared on TikTok, and now doing rounds on social media, we can see her struggle hanging upside down in the gym - later getting back to normal with police support.

🚨 ¡Pobre mujer! ¡Quedó atrapada colgando boca abajo en un aparato en el gimnasio y a las tres de la madrugada! ¡Tuvo que llamar al 911 para que la rescataran! 🚨 “Esto es tan vergonzoso…el rescate más fácil de la historia” —exclamó a la policía 🚨

.

📸 Christine Faulds pic.twitter.com/Ez9y3Ufxdo — ♨️ La Mesa Caliente ♨️ (@lamesacaliente) September 1, 2022

According to The Independent, Ms Faulds' ankles were locked into the inversion table because of which she was unable to move from her position. Reportedly, the woman is from Ohio, in the United States while the incident occurred at the 24-hour Powerhouse Gym in Berea.

In a interview with a media outlet, Christine giggled when she was compared having got stuck like upside down similar to the bats do. Meanwhile, in the video we can hear her saying, "I'm stuck in this reverse, like, back decompression thing and I think the thing went too far and I'm just stuck upside down and I cannot get myself right side up."

Christine told her fans and followers on TikTok that she was left with a headache and mild fuzziness after the incident.

