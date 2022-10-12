e-Paper Get App
Watch: Woman dances on busy streets of Jaipur

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Would you ever stop amidst traffic and begin dancing in a filmy way? Despite it seeming hard to occur in real life, a woman in Jaipur took to the streets to strike off the odds with her viral dance moves.

A video of a female, dressed in a white gown, energetically dancing on a busy road has surfaced on social media. The footage has gone viral with multiple shares and likes.

