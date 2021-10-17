e-Paper Get App

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,40,67,719 with 14,146 new cases; 144 more fatalities push death toll to 4,52,124
Updated on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 08:56 PM IST

Watch: Virat Kohli trolled for offering 'tips on Diwali'; netizens ask 'stop giving gyaan to Hindus'

FPJ Web Desk
Virat Kohli | ANI File Photo

Social media is a dynamic place where things, news, and trends change every second. On social media platforms, praise and outrage both spread fast. Cricketer Virat Kohli came on the receiving end of outrage on Twitter on Sunday.

Teaming with Pinterest, Kohli shared a video on his official Twitter account about the upcoming festival of Diwali. In the video, Kohli says that this year has been difficult for people across the globe especially for Indians. Hence, we are all looking forward to Diwali. As Diwali comes closer, he will share tips on how to enjoy a meaningful Diwali with family and friends.

Sharing the video, Kohli wrote, "Over the next few weeks, I'll be sharing a series of my personal tips for celebrating a meaningful Diwali with loved ones and family. Stay tuned by following my Pinterest profile 'viratkohli' - link in bio."

However, this hasn't gone well with a section of Hindus who are questioning why Kohli will share tips on a Hindu festival. Many are also raising communal questions asking why Kohli didn't share tips on Eid. They are trolling him as they are of the opinion that they do not need tips from anyone about how to celebrate Diwali.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 08:57 PM IST
