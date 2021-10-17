Watch: Massive applause pours in for Robert Pattinson as 'The Batman' trailer takes internet by storm

Filmmaker Matt Reeves's "The Batman" brought the curtains down on 2021 DC FanDome as he unveiled an explosive and action-packed trailer for Robert Pattinson-starrer superhero movie.

The online fan event was a loaded affair with DC providing glimpses at many of its marquee titles, including "Black Adam", "Shazam! Fury of the Gods", "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" and "Peacemaker" series.

The new trailer offers more details about the film's story, Pattinson's Batman, Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman and many other major characters.

It promises a dark and extravagantly violent iteration of the iconic superhero, which has been previously played by the likes of Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Christina Bale and Ben Affleck.

The trailer gives a glimpse at Paul Dano's The Riddler, although the character's face was kept hidden.

There were plenty of moments where Pattinson was seen taking on his adversaries in hand to hand combat, and in one scene, he walks into a room while facing incessant gunfire.

Here's the video:

The trailer is earning huge applause from people across the globe. People are impressed by Pattinson playing the role of Batman and are singing his praises on social media.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 11:58 AM IST